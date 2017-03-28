Kazakhstan to strengthen protection of travelers abroad

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As part of the drafting of the Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Insurance and Insurance Activities", Kazakhstan plans to strengthen protection of its citizens' interests traveling abroad. This was stated by the Director of the Insurance Supervision Department of the National Bank Zhanat Kurmanov during a roundtable in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, actions were taken after a number of fraudulent actions and tourist firms going bankrupt. Mr. Kurmanov stressed that current law is accentuated more on the protection of tour operators rather than tourists.

"Tourists encounter certain problems. If something happens to them, they have to prove that it is the responsibility of tour operators, and that they are eligible for insurance payments. And this from the administrative point of view is quite difficult. Moreover, the ability for protecting tourists is limited, as if several dozens or hundreds of tourists are injured, insurance payments are limited. Therefore, in this respect protection of tourists is not fully guaranteed", explained the expert.

Mr. Kurmanov noted that within the framework of the bill it is planned to provide a more adequate coverage of the risks of Kazakhs traveling abroad.

"The point is that tourists should be insured for key underlying risks, namely the possibility of getting harm to life and health, repatriation in case of loss of passport. This product is compulsory, and based on it insurance companies can develop other more advanced products taking into account countries where tourists go. Then tourists will be able choose insurance coverage, and under which program this coverage will work. Thus, there is flexibility in protecting interests of our tourists, as well as there is choice", he concluded.