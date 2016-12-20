Kazakhstan to strengthen security at embassy in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will strengthen security measures at the embassy in Turkey, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev during a Government meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the murder of Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov. The deputy minister also added that the security of our diplomatic missions abroad and tourists is of top priority.

Ashikbayev also answered the question on whether this case may affect the upcoming talks between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



According to him, the negotiations are a separate issue. And he urged both sides to treat this issue as carefully as possible in order not to harm recently improved bilateral relations.