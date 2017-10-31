Kazakhstan to study Belarus' experience in IT industry development

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will study Belarus' experience in the development of the IT industry, Kazakhstan's First Vice Premier Askar Mamin, who is in Belarus on a working visit, said as he met with Director of Belarus' Hi-Tech Park Vsevolod Yanchevsky on 31 October, BelTA has learned.

Belarus is one of the IT leaders in Europe. On the instruction of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, the government will take every necessary measure to promote the development of the IT industry in the country. Relevant documents are being prepared to give the green light to all IT sectors and to create the most comfortable conditions for IT companies.



Belarus' successes in the IT sector have been recognized by the world's IT leaders. As BelTA reported earlier, this year the U.S. giant Google bought AiMatter, the Belarusian startup of artificial intelligence and augmented reality, a resident of the Hi-Tech Park. The Hi-Tech Park also signed agreements on cooperation in unmanned transport with the high-tech corporations Uber and Gett, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .