Kazakhstan to supply locomotives to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will supply 10 diesel locomotives to Azerbaijan, this has been reported today by Dzhavid Gurbanov, head of CJSC "Azerbaijani Railways" at a ceremony marking the arrival of the first container train at the Baku International Sea Port from China by the Trans-Caspian International Transport route.

According to his words, the corresponding contract will be signed today in Baku. D. Gurbanov noted that the trains are manufactured in Kazakhstan together with the United States. The ceremony has been attended by the head of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Askar Mamin. Recall that the first container train has arrived today at the Baku International Sea Port from China by the Trans-Caspian International Transport route. The train consisting of 82 container- and 41 flat-cars departed from the Chinese province of Shihezi July 28. The train has passed over 4 thousand kilometers. During the first working group meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Trans-Caspian international transport route it was agreed to make arrangements for container service on the route China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey using the new railway lines Zhezkazgan-Beineu, Aktau seaport, as well as the railway Kars-Akhalkalaki line. The first container train was launched along the route China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan. As part of the state program "100 specific steps" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy offered to create a joint venture which will promote the development of container transportation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport route.