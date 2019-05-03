Kazakhstan to supply military equipment to Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM LLP Kazakhstan ASELSAN Engineering (KAE) of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry has entered into an agreement on supply of optoelectronic devices to Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The document was signed as part of participation of the KAE in the 14th International Defense Industry Fair 2019 (IDEF) in Istanbul (Turkey), the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry says.



LLP KAE, a daughter company of LLP Kazakhstan Engineering, also signed a memorandum with a Turkish enterprise on modernization of avionics for helicopters in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh delegation had more than 20 meetings with foreign partners during the event.



The implementation of joint projects in attraction of investments and new technologies were discussed during the talks with MKEK and TAI.



Five Turkish companies are expected to visit the city of Nur-Sultan in the nearest time to determine the technical details of implementation of projects in defense sector.



The Kazakh delegation included the representatives of the Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry, Ministry of Defense and military industrial enterprises.



First Vice Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry Talgat Zhanzhumenov led the delegation.



According to the Ministry, the national exposition of domestic defense industry enterprises will be represented at MILEX-2019 (Minsk, Belarus) and Army-2019 (Kubinka, Russia) fairs.