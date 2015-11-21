Kazakhstan to supply new diesel locomotives to Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Five more diesel locomotives will be supplied from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Nadir Azmammadov, spokesman for Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend Nov. 20.

Azerbaijan Railways signed a contract with Kazakhstan's locomotive assembly plant to purchase ten new freight locomotives TE33A Evalution as part of upgrading the inventory fleet. The modern six-axle diesel locomotives differ with economical consumption of diesel fuel equipped with two cabins, asynchronous electric motor traction with a capacity of 3356 kW. The first diesel locomotive was supplied to Azerbaijan on August 3, 2015 by the first container train which arrived in Azerbaijan from China's city of Shihezi. Five diesel locomotives were supplied to Azerbaijan and tested in accordance with local conditions. The tests have shown that the diesel locomotives consume fuel by 30-35 percent less compared to 2TE10M diesel locomotives and capable to pull a train weighing 3,200 tons. Moreover, Azerbaijan Railways purchased four new modern electric locomotives VL-11m6 with an engine capacity of 5680 kW, capable of pulling a train weighing 3,500-4,000 tons upon a contract with the Estonian company Hanseatic Rail. The electric locomotives were produced in 2014.