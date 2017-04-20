Kazakhstan to supply plastic pipes to Tajikistan for $ 3 million

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A trade mission of Kazakh business was held in the capital of Tajikistan Dushanbe, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of Kazakhstan Embassy to Tajikistan.

The event was organized by KAZAKH INVEST national company and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan with the assistance of Kazakh Embassy. 30 Kazakhstani food, chemical, pharmaceutical and machine-building industry producers took part in it.

According to the press service, at the opening of the trade mission, Kazakh ambassador Nurlan Seitimov expressed confidence that this forum, like the previous meetings, will become an effective platform for fruitful business contacts and will further strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries.



More than 100 Tajik companies interested in purchasing Kazakhstan's products took part in bilateral negotiations.

It should be noted that this is the seventh trade mission of Kazakh business to Tajikistan. Past forums resulted in signing contracts worth $ 60 million.

"Within the framework of the business forum, an agreement was signed for the supply of plastic pipes between Kazakhstan's Amitech Astana LLP and Plast Service CJSC for $3 million to Tajikistan, as well as a number of agreements between the companies in the food sector, pharmaceutics, and others," the statement said.