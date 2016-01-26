Kazakhstan to supply weapons, military equipment to Jordan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will supply military equipment and weapons to Jordan, the country's defense ministry press service said Jan. 26.

"The important result of the visit was signing the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Hashimite Kingdom of Jordan on military and military-technical cooperation," the press service said, commenting on the results of the Kazakh defense minister's visit to Jordan.

"The signed agreements will boost cooperation between the armed forces and defense industries of the two countries," the defense ministry added. In particular, "an agreement was reached on purchasing Kazakh Arlan armored vehicles" assembled at the local plant of the Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering company that opened in Astana last year.

The armored vehicle designed for remote firing and observation in all weather and lighting conditions, is capable of withstanding 50 kg of explosives in TNT equivalent from the side or 8kg and 14kg correspondingly under the vehicle and under wheels.



"Negotiations were also held on supplying other defense products - optical night vision and aiming devices, NSVS machine guns of 12.7mm caliber and weapon stations, three coordinated radars, communications systems and others," the defense ministry said.

"Despite the large distance between the two countries, great opportunities exist for development in economic and military-political cooperation," the press service noted.

Jordan also agreed to take part in the 4th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment KADEX-2016 that will be held in the Kazakh capital on June 2-5.

Source: Trend.az