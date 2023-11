ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The official draw for the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup was held in Medellin on May 19. Kazakhstan ended up in Group E with Argentina, Costa Rica and Solomon Islands.

The 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup will take place in Colombia from September 10 to October 1, 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Three Columbian cities Cali, Bucaramanga and Medellin will be the venue cities.