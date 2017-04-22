Kazakhstan to take on Canada in Fed Cup World Group playoff this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian tennis players will host Team Kazakhstan in a Fed Cup World Group II playoff tie this weekend, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Embassy in Ottawa.

Five matches will be held on April 22 and 23 at Uniprix Stadium in Montreal.



Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, ranked 31st by the WTA, will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu, 16, in the first rubber today.



In the second singles match world №51 Yaroslava Shvedova will play against Canadian Francoise Abanda, 20.



On Sunday, Putintseva will clash with Abanda, whereas Shvedova will take on Andreescu.



As for the doubles match, Shvedova and another Kazakhstani Galina Voskoboeva will vie against Gabriela Dabrowski and Katherine Sebov of Canada.