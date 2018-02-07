Kazakhstan to take on reigning champions in EURO-2018 semifinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh team will face the reigning champion of Europe, Spain in the semifinals of the UEFA Futsal Euro 2018 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sports.kz reports.

In the last quarterfinal, Spain beat Ukraine 1-0. The only goal in the match was scored by Adrian Pola in the 18th minute.

Kazakhstan and Spain met twice, in 2016 in the EURO semifinals Spain won 5-3, and in the 1/8 finals of the world championship 5-2.