Kazakhstan to take part in 26th session of Energy Charter Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital city of Georgia, Tbilisi, will host the 26th session of the Energy Charter Conference on December 3-4, 2015. Georgia presides in the Energy Charter in 2015, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan informs.

The Energy Charter is an intergovernmental agreement uniting more than 50 member states. The main values of the Charter are strengthening of the energy security, promotion of energy efficiency, minimization of the damage to the environment, development of effective energy markets and creation of the favorable investment climate.

Kazakhstan has been a full-fledged member of the Energy Charter since its establishment and takes an active part in its work. The membership of Kazakhstan in the Charter allows the country to improve its positions in terms of trans-border trade and transit, attraction of investments and addressing of the issues of energy efficiency. Besides, the Energy Charter is an international forum allowing to have continued exchange of experience, knowledge and technologies.

Prominent figures, diplomats, representatives of international and financial institutes will take part in the session. Kazakhstan will be represented by First Deputy Minister of Energy Uzakbai Karabalin.