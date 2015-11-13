Kazakhstan to take part in UN Climate Change Conference in Paris

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will take part in the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Francis Etienne informed at the international conference titled "Green bridge - platform of partnership for advanced practices and innovations" in Astana.

"We call you to take part in opening the conference at the highest level. We recently found out that Kazakhstan would be presented by Prime Minister Karim Massimov in Paris and we are thankful to Kazakhstan for this work," the Ambassador said.

It should be noted that the Climate Change Conference will be held in Paris from November 30 through December 11, 2015.