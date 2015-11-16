Kazakhstan to take part in World Weightlifting Championships in Houston

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan is set to participate in the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Houston, U.S.

"Kazakhstan's national weightlifting team, consisting of 7 female and 8 male athletes, will take part in the 2015 World Weightlifting Championships in Houston," its head coach Alexey Ni told Kazinform correspondent. According to Mr. Ni, one of the most decorated weightlifters in Kazakhstan Ilya Ilyin will not participate in the upcoming championships. Houston will host the 2015 World Weightlifting Championships from November 20-29.