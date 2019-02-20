Kazakhstan to test 5G in pilot mode this year - Abayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev revealed Kazakhstan's plans on introduction of high-speed Internet countrywide, Kazinform reports.

"Last year we launched the Digital Kazakhstan program and one of its directions is to ensure 100% access to broad band Internet across Kazakhstan. Construction of fibre optic links in 1,250 villages inhabited by 2.5 million Kazakhstanis began in 2018," Minister Abayev said at the session of the board of the Ministry of Information and Communications in Astana on Wednesday.







In his words, over 3,000 villages will be provided with mobile Internet of the fourth generation by 2021.



Abayev also mentioned the plans to introduce 5G technologies in Kazakhstan this year. According to him, Kazakhstan will test 5G in pilot mode in order to determine the reasonable amount of time it needs to launch it full scale in the nearest future.