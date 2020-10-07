Kazakhstan to tighten control at border entry points

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will tighten epidemiological control at border entry points amid the worsening coronavirus situation in neighboring countries, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the session dedicated to the preparations for a possible second wave of the coronavirus infection, President Tokayev urged to tighten the epidemiological control at border entry points amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in neighboring countries, including Russia with over 12,000 new cases, Uzbekistan with 374 new cases and Kyrgyzstan with 244 new cases.

The Head of State called on to reintroduce the tightened epidemiological control at local airports and railway stations and have in place express PCR testing for inbound travelers from 'red zones'.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also pointed out if the epidemiological situation worsens, Kazakhstani authorities should ensure smooth operation of vital services.