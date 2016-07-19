Kazakhstan to tighten gun control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to tighten gun control. An appropriate bill has been developed by a special working group, according to the National Security Chairman Vladimir Zhumakanov.

The amendments provide for tightening administrative responsibility for violation of law in this sphere, vesting internal affairs structures with authority to examine the facilities possessing guns, ammunition and explosives as well as setting special requirements to the organizations protecting such facilities.



The law introduces also alternative jurisdiction of internal affairs and national security structures regarding the crimes in illegal gun trafficking, illegal migration and drug trafficking.



"The draft law was approved by the governmental bodies and will be submitted to the Parliament as per a prescribed procedure," Zhumakanov said.