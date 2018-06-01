Kazakhstan to train 385,000 professionals to deal with new technologies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has said today that 385,000 people will be trained to work with new technologies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is necessary to develop the domestic education system everywhere and gradually, especially in rural localities, to involve regional administrations in that work by increasing their interest in the learning process," Dauren Abayev said during the Senate parliamentary hearings on the implementation of Digital Kazakhstan Governmental Program.

The minister pointed out that regional administrations should constantly arrange courses and approve high-quality educational programs for people having various levels of proficiency, and allocate and equip special educational facilities.

"As to the professional personnel, we plan to train them in the work with the new technologies being introduced, as well as the skills for working in systems. For instance, farmers will be trained in the use of the present-day digital technologies in agriculture. Doctors and nurses will receive training in the work with medical information systems, while teachers will be trained in the use of educational information systems. The total number of professionals to be trained is 385,000 people or 16% of the total number of professional personnel in the country," Dauren Abayev said.

The head of the Ministry of Information and Communications also added that the Ministry is now educating trainers in each region to be capable of performing further training for the population. Presently, the total number of trainers is 2,640 people.