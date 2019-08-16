  • kz
    Kazakhstan to transform Unified National Testing procedure

    14:50, 16 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The procedure of the Unified National Testing will be transformed in Kazakhstan, according to Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform reports.

    Askhat Aimagambetov announced theMinistry’s plan to gradually transit to the e-format of UNT-taking procedure. «TheUnified National Testing should guarantee transparency and fairness ofeducational grants distribution,» the Minister said at today’s Conference ofTeachers in Nur-Sultan.

