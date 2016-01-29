Kazakhstan to update its education and science development program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will update its education and science development program. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today in Astana at the XVII Extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan People's Democratic Party.

"We are building now 34 schools now to liquidate three-shift schooling across the country. In 2017, we will start implementing a new project "Free professional-technical education for all". Since 2019, Kazakhstani students will start receiving blue-collar occupations. We need to ensure closer ties between learning process and production. We also need to develop the skills and abilities in young people, demanded in labour market and attract employers to personnel training," the Head of State said.