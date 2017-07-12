Kazakhstan to use Austria and Finland's experience in developing green economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country intends to use the experience of Austria, Finland, and Latvia in developing a "green" economy. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev at a briefing during the International Forum "Partnership Program" Green Bridge", Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the panel session "Low-Carbon Technologies and Policies in the Implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the Austrian Institute of Technology and a Memorandum of Understanding with Finnish KaukoInternational Oy.

"Why were memorandums with these two organizations signed today? As for Kaukointernational, it is, above all, a Finnish company. And you know, Finland is one of the most "green" countries in the world, not only in Europe. The level of their waste processing is 98 percent. In Kazakhstan, the level is 26 for industrial waste, and 2-3 percent for domestic waste. Therefore, when the President of Finland was here, a few weeks ago, the heads of our states agreed during the opening of Finland's pavilion that Kazakhstan will use extensively the experience of Finland," said Kanat Brozumbayev.

"I am the co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission. And we, together with my colleague, Finnish minister, created 6 working groups in all areas of cooperation. Today's signing is the result of work on one of the directions, and we think that we will need to involve Finnish technologies and Finnish companies in the development of a "green" economy."

There is probably no need to introduce the Austrian Institute of Technology as it is the leading organization in terms of developing "green" economy and energy in Europe and the world, I would say. They have some unique developments, and we could use them here," he said.

The Minister also noted that it is planned to study Latvia's experience in waste processing. A large group of the major cities' akimats as well as of the Ministry of Economy employees will be sent to Latvia for this, as Kazakh wastewater treatment plants and waste disposal sites need modernization.