Kazakhstan to use EXPO facilities in the future - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to use all EXPO-2017 facilities and infrastructure after the International exhibition wraps up in September, Kazinform reports.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the grand opening ceremony of the EXPO-2017 that all EXPO facilities and infrastructure will be used in the future.



"The Astana International Financial Center will operate here. It is set to become the financial gate and the center of attraction of investment capital to the region," President Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State noted that the international center for the development of green technologies and investment will be created on the basis of the EXPO infrastructure.



The Kazakh President revealed that the International IT Startups Tech Park, a platform to attract IT entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world, will also be opened on the territory of the EXPO town.



"That means that the heart of EXPO innovations will continue to beat for the benefit of our country, region and the whole world," the Head of State said in conclusion.