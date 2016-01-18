Kazakhstan to use Iranian territory to transport goods to Afghanistan and Iraq - Damirchilu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - To transport goods to Afghanistan and Iraq, Kazakhstan could use territory of Iran, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu has said at a press conference on international relations between the countries.

"If we talk about relations between Kazakhstan and Iran in the future, we can highlight a few points. In the past our relations have been internal, both countries have used their capacity to meet their needs. I think that we could reach more than bilateral level. For example, for transportation of products Kazakhstan could use Iranian territory. So I pointed out that these countries (Afghanistan, Iraq, and others.) are connected with railways, it simplifies cooperation for Kazakhstan," the ambassador said.

Damirchilu also noted that air service operates between Iran and Kazakhstan twice a week from Almaty to Tehran, according to the website of the Prime Minister.

"Yesterday, an agreement was signed: Kazakhstani side declared its readiness to establish air communication between the two countries. The essence of this agreement is to increase air travel between the two countries, " the diplomat said.

Kazakhstan, according to the ambassador, could use its transit potential in trade and economic relations between Iran, Russia and China.