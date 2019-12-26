Kazakhstan to vie for 2019-20 Tour de Ski title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nine athletes will represent Kazakhstan in the 14th edition of the Tour de Ski to be held on December 28, 2019 - January 5, 2020.

The event is part of the 2019–20 FIS Cross-Country World Cup. The World Cup stage event will begin in Lenzerheide, Switzerland on this December 28 and finish with the Final Climb stage in Val di Fiemme, Italy, next January 5.

The women’s team consists of Valeriya Tyuleneva, Anna Shevchenko, Irina Bykova, Kseniya Shalygina. The men’s team comprises Vitaly Pukhkalo, Denis Volotka, Asset Dyussenov, Nail Bashmakov, Vladislav Kovalev, the press service of the National Ski Federation reports.