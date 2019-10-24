  • kz
    Kazakhstan to vie for title at World U23 Wrestling Championships

    09:55, 24 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The World U23 Wrestling Championships will kick off on October 28 in Budapest, Hungary, the National Olympic Committee’s press service informs.

    10 Greco-Roman wrestlers of Kazakhstan will vie for the top honors.

    The team’s line-up: Amangali Bekbolatov (55kg), Dastan Zarlykhanov (60kg), Yernar Fidakhmetov (63kg), Nurbek Kyzyrov (67kg), Kakharamn Kissymetov (72kg), Tamerlan Shadukayev (77kg), Eugeni Polivadov (82kg), Bauyrzhan Mussin (87kg), Olzhas Syrlybay (97kg), Mansur Shadukayev (130kg).

