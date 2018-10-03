  • kz
    Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games

    19:42, 03 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 57 athletes of Kazakhstan will compete in 22 sports at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held on October 6-18 in Buenos Aires, SPORTINFORM reports referring to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Damir Toybay, a 18-yer-old boxer, will bear the national flag on behalf of the team at the opening ceremony.


    The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games will bring together 3,926 athletes aged 15-18 from 206 countries of the world.

    Kazakhstan won eight medals at the previous Youth Olympic Games held in 2014 in China.

