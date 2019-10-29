Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy and windy morning

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather accompanied by rains, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola regions. Patches of fog are expected locally in Kostanay region.

Wind is also expected to batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions with fog predicted in the morning and night.

Fog is to blanket Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau regions in the night.