  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy and windy morning

    07:35, 29 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is set to face today unsteady weather accompanied by rains, Kazhydromet reports.

    High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Akmola regions. Patches of fog are expected locally in Kostanay region.

    Wind is also expected to batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions with fog predicted in the morning and night.

    Fog is to blanket Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau regions in the night.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!