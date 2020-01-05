Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy streets Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather persists across Kazakhstan causing snowfalls in the country’s north and northwest, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, black ice, ground blizzard and high wind are forecast to grip Akmola region today.

Wild wind gusting 15-20m/s, 23 m/s is to sweep across North Kazakhstan region.

Fog, black ice, ground blizzard are expected to roll through Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

Black ice and fog are set to linger in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions.

Fog is predicted to blanket Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions.