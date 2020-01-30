  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan to wake up to foggy streets Tue

    07:07, 30 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 30 nearly entire Kazakhstan is to be influenced by the north-west anticyclone which is set to bring weather without precipitations and trigger off some snow in the northwest, locally fog, black ice, and strong wind.

    Atyrau region is to face today fog, black ice, and high wind.

    Fog is expected to shroud Akmola, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions in the morning and evening.

    Strong wind is forecast to sweep through Mangistau, Aktobe regions.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!