Kazakhstan took another step on the road to democracy, expert D.Witt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the press center at Hotel Grand Park Esil in Astana has hosted a briefing of American election observers: Daniel Alan Witt - President of the International Tax and Investment Center, William Richard Weitz - expert at Wikistrats and Vladimir Socor - senior researcher of the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation.

"I have been working in Kazakhstan as an observer since 2004. I can that the elections are another step on the road to the formation of strong democratic institutions.

Democratization is organic, evolutionary process. And we are agreeing that 25 years is a short time to achieve major goals. The elections were held with high voter turnout. I would like to congratulate the people of Kazakhstan with the election!" said Mr. Daniel Witt.