Kazakhstan took part in 46th Session of OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Abu Dhabi recently hosted the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Kazakhstan's official delegation at the session was headed by Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Over the course of two days, foreign ministers of the organisation's 56 member states considered a wide range of pressing issues related to the political situation in the Islamic world, the strengthening of international relations, and economic and humanitarian cooperation. The CFM participants discussed measures to resolve various military, political and humanitarian crises.

In his statement, Mr. Atamkulov highlighted the unique role of the OIC, which this year celebrated its 50th anniversary. Like many other international organisations, today the OIC is facing a number of challenges. In this regard, the foreign minister noted the need to reform the organisation, which would increase its effectiveness in solving problems facing the Muslim world.

Mr. Atamkulov stressed the need for a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian problem, the promotion of the Middle East peace process and the stabilisation of the situation in Afghanistan. Referring to the Syrian crisis, the foreign minister underlined the importance of continuing the efforts undertaken by the international community, including within the framework of the Astana process, the 12th round of which is scheduled to be held in April 2019 in the Kazakh capital.

Expressing concern about tensions between Pakistan and India, the head of the Kazakh delegation called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint and adhere to international law in order to prevent further escalation of the situation.

The Kazakh foreign minister focused on the implementation of the foreign policy initiatives of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev within the organisation's framework. Kazakhstan encouraged the participants to actively engage in the implementation of the Islamic Rapprochement Initiative, a broad and flexible platform for finding comprehensive solutions to various challenges in the OIC area of responsibility.

It was noted that Kazakhstan has made a significant contribution to the promotion of tolerance and interfaith harmony through the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. It was noted with appreciation that a number of OIC countries had joined Kazakhstan's initiative to adopt a Code of Conduct Towards Achieving a World Free of Terrorism, a reflection of the commitment to jointly fight terrorism and extremism.

Astana initiated the creation of the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS), and the second session of its General Assembly is scheduled to be held this year in Kazakhstan. The OIC Member States rightly consider Kazakhstan a leader in coordinating policy on agricultural development, food supply and the fight against hunger. In this respect, the Kazakh delegation called on the guests of the forum to actively participate in the work of the IOFS.

The event featured Kazakhstan's vision on mobilising the scientific and technological development efforts of the Muslim world, including the country's initiatives following the First OIC Summit on Science and Technology held in Astana in September 2017. Kazakhstan, together with the OIC Secretariat, will continue to work on creating an additional dialogue platform on science and technology through the association of 15 leading Islamic countries.

Appreciation was expressed to Uzbekistan for the continuation of President Nazarbayev's initiative, and for the organisation of the upcoming second OIC Summit on Science and Technology in 2020 in Tashkent.

The CFM reviewed and adopted more than 130 resolutions on various topics, including political, economic, legal, humanitarian, administrative and financial affairs aimed at solving a range of issues affecting the OIC member states. All Kazakh initiatives were incorporated into the relevant CFM documents.