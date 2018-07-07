Kazakhstan took part in Baku conference on rule of law and constitutional justice

BAKU. KAZINFORM Rule of law and constitutional justice: values and priorities international conference took place in Baku, Kazinform reports.Deputy executive director of the Fund of the 1st President of Kazakhstan -Yelbasy Igor Rogov, member of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Alibek Temerbekov participated in the event.

Constitutional courts and other legal structures of Europe and Asia were presented there. Kazakhstan has also provided its information. The county's constitutional reform held in 2017 stirred great interest among those attending. The reform that significantly changed the configuration of power structures of the country.

The international conference was devoted to the 20th anniversary of Constitutional Council of Azerbaijan. Chairmen, judges and members of Constitutional Councils of many states of the world and international organizations took part in it.