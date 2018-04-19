  • kz
    Kazakhstan took part in Islamic conf of sport ministers in Baku

    10:03, 19 April 2018
    BAKU. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation took part in the IV sitting of the Islamic conference of youth and sport ministers in Baku, our correspondent reports. 

    Addressing those gathered, director of the youth policy department of the Kazakh Religious Affairs and Civil Society Ministry Askhat Oralov pointed out the initiatives of the Kazakh President's policy article "The Course towards the Future:  Modernization of Kazakhstan's Identity", besides, he drew attention to widening international cooperation.

    As a result of the sitting, the Youth Strategy of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for 2019-2020, the Joint Action Plan for 2019-2020 and other documents concerning cooperation in the sphere of youth policy and sport were adopted.

