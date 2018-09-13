Kazakhstan took part in the dialogue with new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 11, 2018 the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Geneva, Ambassador Zhanar Aitzhanova took part in the opening of the 39th session of the UN Human Rights Council and the dialogue with the new UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, former President of Chile, Mrs. Michelle Bachelet.

Appointed this August, Mrs. Bachelet presented her Oral update on the human rights situation in the world and her approaches on addressing the current challenges faced by the High Commissioner and his Office, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Ambassador Aitzhanova, in her turn, congratulated Mrs. Bachelet on her appointment to this responsible post, having noted that the OHCHR would greatly benefit from her extensive experience in national decision making and within the UN system.

The Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan stressed that the countries have been encouraged by Mrs. Bachelet's statement that "as a former Head of State she shared some of the concerns of Governments and faced some of the same challenges". In this regard, she noted that Kazakhstan is looking forward to continuing cooperation with the Office of the High Commissioner in a number of important areas and, in particular, on technical assistance and capacity building in the field of human rights.