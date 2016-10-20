Kazakhstan took part in World Mining Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On October 18 Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) hosted the 24th World Mining Congress. Government representatives of the major mining sector participants held a plenary session as part of the Congress. According to the WMC press service, Responsible Secretary of the Ministry of Investments and Development Zamir Saginov spoke on behalf of Kazakhstan.

Zamir Saginov's report included statistical data about the mining industry of Kazakhstan, prognosis of development of the industry and the potential of Kazakhstan's mining industry. "Owing to the competitive industrial fields and favorable economic conditions the process of mineral production in Kazakhstan is stable and is growing steadily even in the conditions of instability of international market environment and volatility of world prices," Saginov noted in his report.



General Director of the National Center of Complex Processing of Mineral Raw Materials of Kazakhstan Abdurasul Zharmenov took part in the second plenary session titled "Past, Present and Future: Evolution of Dialogue and Knowledge generated by World Mining Congress" where the participants discussed the theoretical and practical parts of the WMC.



"I think that such meetings will become a reason for attraction of investments into Kazakhstan's geological explorations and mining industry. Today over 2000 participants are present here. The date we have shared today will spread around the world quickly. I think that in 2018 even more participants will come to take in WMC in Astana and the steps which we are taking now will help attract more investments into Kazakhstan," Zamir Saginov concluded.



A number of bilateral meetings were held on October 19 as part of WMC 2016 to discuss potential cooperation. Responsible Secretary of the Ministry of Investments and Development Zamir Saginov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of Industrial Development and Development and Industrial Safety of the Ministry Kanat Baitov, Chairman of Board of Kazgeologiya Galym Nurzhanov, Managing Director of Atameken National Enterpreneurs Chamber Eugene Bolgert held meetings with the representatives of such companies as AngloAmerican, VALE, Bahia Mineracao and other world leaders.



As a result of the meetings the parties came to mutual agreements on cooperation and joint development of the mining sectors of the countries. The main topics of discussion in the meeting were the possible forms of cooperation and the potential of raw mineral bases of the participating countries.



"A special interest was paid to Kazakhstan's stand which was organized by Kaznex Invest national agency. Our stand was recognized to be one of the best. The program is very eventful. A lot of meetings are being held with the leading countries of WMC which result in agreements to continue cooperation on the territory of Kazakhstan," Meirzhan Maikenov, Kaznex Deputy Chairman noted in an interview.