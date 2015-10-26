Kazakhstan transferred 80 mln tenge for &#39;28 Panfliov&#39;s Guardsmen&#39; film shooting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Culture and Sport has confirmed the information about transfer of 80 mln tenge for shooting "28 Panfilov's Guardsmen" film, Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said it at a press-conference in Astana today.

"I confirm that Kazakhstan has allotted these funds (80 mln tenge). Earlier, I and my Russian colleague Vladimir Medinsky agreed that both Kazakhstan and Russia would render all required assistance in the project. We signed an agreement that Kazakhstan would allot 1 mln U.S. dollars and Russia would spend 2 mln U.S. dollars, but due to the current economic situation we have decided to allot 80 mln tenge only. However, Kazakhstan helped a lot in technical equipment provision and crowd shot," he explained. According to him, the film starts with the words of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly and shows a monument of 28 Panfilov's Guardsmen in Almaty. Earlier, the film budget was estimated at 150 mln roubles. Russian Culture Ministry allocated 30 mln roubles and Kazakhstani Ministry allotted 80 mln tenge (around 19 mln roubles). More than 34 mln roubles have been gathered through crowdfunding. The premiere of the film is postponed for 2-3 months for technical reasons, producer Andrey Shalyop told Vesti.ru.