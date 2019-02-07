Kazakhstan troops to partake in exercise Steppe Eagle

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty hosted a conference regarding special tactical peacekeeping exercise Steppe Eagle 2019, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service.

The main planning conference on Exercise Steppe Eagle 2019 took place at the Partnership for Peace Training Center. It was attended by representatives of the Armed Forces of the UK, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the U.S., Tajikistan, and Turkey, and NATO Headquarters.

During the conference, the sides discussed issues of administrative, medical, logistics and military-technical support.

Military units of the above-mentioned six countries will participate in the exercise to be arranged in June this year in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Over 120 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, most of whom are peacekeepers, will take part in the exercise.



The planning meeting resulted in the signing of a protocol, which is a guidance document for further work on the preparations for the exercise.