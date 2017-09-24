Kazakhstan tumbles down new FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national football team plummeted to the 126th spot in the updated FIFA world rankings.

According to Sports.kz, the Kazakh squad slid 21 spots down the rankings as it was placed 105th in August 2017. This is the worst ever decline for Team Kazakhstan since April 2008 when it lost 17 spots in the rankings.



It should be noted that Alexander Borodyuk's side suffered five losses in five matches played. In the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Kazakhstan ended up in the inglorious last place in GroupE earning only 2 points. The Kazakh footballers are to face Romania and Armenia in the last qualifiers.