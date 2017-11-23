Kazakhstan tumbles in FIFA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan lost three spots in the updated version of the FIFA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh squad slid to №136 surpassing only two post-Soviet countries in the rankings, namely Lithuanian and Moldova.



Germany topped the rankings with 1 602 points. Coming in 2nd was Brazil with 1 483 points. Portugal rounded out the top 3 with 1 358 points. Argentina and Belgium were ranked 4th and 5th, respectively.