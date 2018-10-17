Kazakhstan, Turkey discuss joint participation in military drills

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commander-in-Chief of Land Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Major General Murat Bektanov led Kazakhstan's military delegation during its visit to the Turkish Republic, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the Kazakh delegation held a meeting with Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces General Yaşar Güler.



The sides discussed the issues of joint participation in military drills of land forces as well as problems on military education.



Additionally, the military delegation from Kazakhstan paid a visit to the Special operations command center where it got familiarized with fighting in urban areas.



Major General Bektanov also met with Kazakhstanis who study at the Turkish Military Academy.