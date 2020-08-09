  • kz
    Kazakhstan, Turkey discussed air service resumption

    11:45, 09 August 2020
    ANKARA. KAZINFORM – The meeting between Kazakh and Turkey officials focused on issues regarding the resumption of air services took place in Ankara, Turkey, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel.

    According to the Telegram channel, the meeting agreed on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and further strengthen the cooperation.

    Attending the meeting were Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi, with the latter informing on Kazakhstan’s current COVID-19 situation, which, according to him, is stabilized and under control.

    According to the Turkish health minister, air service resumption issues are to be on the table of the next meeting of the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Board.


