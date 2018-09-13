Kazakhstan, Turkey ink number of agreements

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A series of agreements have been signed today within the framework of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to Turkey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prior to the issuance of the joint press statement, the sides signed agreements on the establishment and activities of Kazakh-Turkish cultural centers, the mutual protection of classified defense information, and the military cooperation. In addition, Kazakhstan and Turkey signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of agriculture, as well as the 2018-2020 Action Plan for the joint economic program "New Synergy".

Making the joint press statement, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told about his meeting with the Turkish business leaders.

"I saw that they are ready for further cooperation. And within the framework of my visit, we signed various agreements worth about $2 billion. And to accomplish these works, it is necessary to exert efforts for this," the Kazakh President concluded.