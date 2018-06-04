Kazakhstan, Turkey mull coop and regional agenda issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have held a telephone conversation, Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated pressing issues concerning bilateral cooperation and regional agenda.



The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on forthcoming official launching of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) set for June 12 in Eskisehir, Turkey. The Kazakh Leader expressed confidence that the project will contribute to enhancing Turkey's transit potential and have a big impact on its economic development.



Besides, the Presidents focused on further deepening of a constructive dialogue between the two countries.



The telephone conversation was initiated by Turkey.