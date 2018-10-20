Kazakhstan, Turkey mull over armaments coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev has held a meeting with Haluk Gorgun, CEO and General Manager of Turkey's ASELSAN, in Astana, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service of the department.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of military-technical cooperation, and also confirmed their intention to further expand and intensify interaction.