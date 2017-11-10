Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan ink Treaty on junction point of state border

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM - The ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan signed the Treaty on the Junction Point of the State Border of the three countries on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports from Uzbekistan.

The signing ceremony took place in Samarkand on the sidelines of the conference under the UN aegis themed Central Asia: One Past and a Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity.





The conference was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, deputy Chairman of the Cabinet - Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Raşit Meredow and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov.



The signing of the Treaty on the Junction Point of the State Border between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will allow to finalize one of the stages of international legalization of the state border and create a solid basis for strengthening mutual respect, sovereign equality and territorial integrity of the three neighboring countries.







At the signing ceremony, Kazakh Foreign Minister Abdrakhmanov reminded that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had always paid utmost attention to the problems of delimitation of state borders.







"The trilateral treaty that has been inked today is in many respects a historical one for Central Asia since it seals the deal on legalization of the state borders of three countries," Minister Abdrakhmanov added.



The Treaty on delimitation and process of demarcation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border was inked on July 5, 2001, whereas the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan on demarcation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border - on April 18, 2017. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed the Treaty on the Kazakh-Uzbek state border on November 16, 2001. Separate treaty was inked on specific sections of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border on September 9, 2002.