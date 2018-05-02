Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan debate bilateral coop issues

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM On April 30, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov had a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the High Level Meeting on "Towards a Comprehensive Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in Central Asia".

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the state of relations in a bilateral and multilateral format. As it was mentioned, an example of a constructive and fruitful partnership in a multilateral format is the interaction of our countries in the framework of authoritative international structures, primarily the United Nations, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reads.



Speaking about the issues of regional and interregional security, the sides noted that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan share the common concerns of the international community related to terrorism, attempts to spread extremist ideology in the region, the activities of criminal groups engaged in illicit drug trafficking and other illegal activities. In this regard, the sides expressed their readiness to continue to work together to counter these challenges, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.



In addition, the parties discussed topical issues of water issues in Central Asia, such as the saving the Aral Sea, as well as cooperation in the framework of the five-way cooperation in the Caspian Sea.