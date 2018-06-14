Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan enjoy strategic partnership - Secretary Abdykalikova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan Toily Komekov, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, Secretary Abdykalikova drew attention of Ambassador Komekov to the key directions of Kazakhstan's domestic policy.



She stressed that overall modernization of economy, politics and nation's identity is underway. "The state-of-the-nation address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" will help Kazakhstan enter the world's 30 most developed countries. As for other initiatives, Five Social Initiatives spearheaded by President Nazarbayev, it is aimed at building a socially responsible state," said Abdykalikova.



Secretary Abdykalikova continued by saying that trust-based and constructive political dialogue at the top level helped strengthen bilateral relations on a wide range of issues and cooperation gained a strategic status.



"Turkmenistan is not just a good neighbor and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in Central Asia. They are fraternal nations," noted Abdykalikova, adding that Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have a lot in common, especially in terms of culture, history and traditions. She also mentioned that the two countries cooperate within the framework of many multilateral platforms (UN, CIS, OIC and many more).



"Interregional contacts have been expanding. The Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation works effectively. The International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) has become an important platform of regional interaction," she pointed out while speaking of Kazakh-Turkmen bilateral cooperation.



It was also noted that two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan amounted to $99.3 million in 2017. The two countries boast vast mineral wealth and have huge transit and transport potential.



Wrapping up the meeting, Secretary Abdykalikova wished Turkmen diplomat success in developing good neighborly ties and strategic partnership between the two nations.