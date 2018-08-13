Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan exchange ratification instruments

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - On the margins of the Caspian Summit in Aktau, the Republic of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan exchanged their ratification instruments on the Strategic Partnership Agreement, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The relevant protocol was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.



The Strategic Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan was signed on April 18, 2017, in Astana by Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This document establishes the relations of strategic partnership between the two countries on the basis of equality, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation, and brings bilateral relations to a new level, corresponding to the potential and current needs of Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation.



This Agreement, in accordance with its provisions, will enter into force on September 11, 2018.