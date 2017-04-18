Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan to boost IFAS activity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan are planning to boost the activity of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS). President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it following the talks with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Akorda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Water and energy sphere as well as activation of the IFAS work became the topic of our meeting. We call our neighbours to solve all the arising problems by means of mutual trust nd mutual profit for our countries. We confirmed again that water resources of the trans-border rivers of Central Asia are our the point of our friendship and mutual understanding. The rational use of these resources impacts on destinies of tens of millions of people. This year, Turkmenistan assumed the office of the IFAS presiding country. We hope to organize a meeting in Ashgabat in this regard,” N.Nazarbayev said making a joint statement for mass media.

A wide range of issues was discussed during the talks, the Head of State said and added that special attention was given to the trade-economic cooperation.

“We noted that Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have a great potential in transit sector and in economic cooperation. The inter-governmental commission which has been established at the level of the two countries’ vice premiers will work on achievement of these tasks. We discussed also the improvement of trade sphere and regulatory-legal framework. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have concluded 50 agreements to date. Today we signed 10 important documents,” said the President.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of participation of Kazakh and Turkmen enterprises in large infrastructure projects implemented in our countries.

“We expressed readiness to study the prospects of joint work in this area. Of course, our main achievement is construction of transit-transport economy. The commissioning of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad line became a historical event. The construction of this line enabled us to increase the transit potential of our region and provide our countries with an access to the Persian Gulf region. The countries participating in this project enjoy favorable tariff conditions. The entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan need to use these advantages in increasing mutual trade turnover,” he stressed.

Energy sector plays an important role in the two countries’ relations, the Kazakh President said. “We have been cooperating successfully under one big project – Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline. In order to enhance our interaction, we are considering now an opportunity of joint exploration of trans-border deposits,” N.Nazarbayev added.

Besides, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will actively interact in development of space industry. “We have agreed on importance of establishing cooperation in this sector,” the President concluded.