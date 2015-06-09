Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan transit and transport potential discussed in Ashgabat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov received President of National Company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC Askar Mamin in Ashgabat on Monday (June 8).

According to the company's press service, Mr. Mamin is currently in Turkmenistan for a business visit. At the meeting, the head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC briefed the Turkmen leader on the progress and prospects of further cooperation on expansion of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan's transit and transport potential. President Berdimukhamedov stressed it is crucial to increase transit potential of the North-South transnational railway corridor. Utmost attention was also paid to joint creation of regional transport and logistics hubs that will help consolidate and distribute transit freight traffic in the region. Mr. Mamin also added that construction of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran project will greatly contribute to the development of Eurasian transport system. The new railway shortens the distance between the Persian Gulf, India, Iran, China, Russia, Central Asia and Europe. Its freight flow is expected to reach 15 million tons in the immediate future.